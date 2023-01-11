Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 796 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.35.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

