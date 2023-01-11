Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.