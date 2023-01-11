Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. UBS Group raised their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.