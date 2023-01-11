Money Concepts Capital Corp Takes $57,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.56.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

