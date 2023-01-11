The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $357.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $404.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.