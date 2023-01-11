Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 137.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.