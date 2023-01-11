Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 198,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,266,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 62,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

V stock opened at $221.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.08. The firm has a market cap of $416.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

