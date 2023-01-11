Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 47.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 62.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $43,088,712 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

