State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,696 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $17,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $310.50 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.03 and a 200 day moving average of $278.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

