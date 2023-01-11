Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $45,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

