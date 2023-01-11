Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

