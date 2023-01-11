State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,816 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of DexCom worth $18,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 448.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 295.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 204.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.