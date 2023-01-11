State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $19,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.