Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

