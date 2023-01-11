Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 702 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.3% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

