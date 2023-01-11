Country Club Bank GFN Has $769,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day moving average is $161.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

