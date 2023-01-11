Country Club Bank GFN Sells 417 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.57.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.