Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 86,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 344.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

