Country Club Bank GFN Buys 247 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

