Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,610,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $127.61.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.