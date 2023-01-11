Country Club Bank GFN Buys 965 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average of $105.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $115.55.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

