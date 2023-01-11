CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

