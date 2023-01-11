Country Club Bank GFN Sells 194 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,396,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 197,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

NYSE MMM opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.07 and its 200 day moving average is $126.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

