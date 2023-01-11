Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of FMC by 16.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 82,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $999,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC Price Performance

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.09.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

