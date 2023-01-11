Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 431,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

