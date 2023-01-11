IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,985,000 after acquiring an additional 676,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.