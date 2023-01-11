State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,153 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

