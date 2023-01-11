State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.92.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.