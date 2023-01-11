Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in General Mills by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Insider Activity

General Mills Price Performance

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,778 shares of company stock worth $5,851,381. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

