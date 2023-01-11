Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,211 shares of company stock worth $26,309,907. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a PE ratio of 526.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $239.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.