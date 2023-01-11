IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,298,000 after acquiring an additional 298,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $221.09 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day moving average is $203.08. The stock has a market cap of $416.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

