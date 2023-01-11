Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 334.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 23.4% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day moving average is $162.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

