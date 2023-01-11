Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 358 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.