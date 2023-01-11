Keybank National Association OH Purchases 587 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

