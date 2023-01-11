Berger Financial Group Inc Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after acquiring an additional 403,021 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,167,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.84. The company has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $394.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

