Cwm LLC Purchases 215 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

MTB opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average is $169.15. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

