Simmons Bank Sells 109 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.59 and its 200 day moving average is $299.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $394.31.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

