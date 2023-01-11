The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,234,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $394.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

