Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.59 and a 200 day moving average of $299.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $394.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

