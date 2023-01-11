Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 2,036 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

CBRE opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

