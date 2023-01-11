TCW Group Inc. Sells 8,558 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $107,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $394.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

