Keybank National Association OH Sells 66 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IDEX were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 0.4 %

IEX stock opened at $234.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.72.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

