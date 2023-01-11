Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $319.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

