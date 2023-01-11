State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,405 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.06.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

