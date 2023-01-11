Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,654 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $30,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

