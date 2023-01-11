Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 164.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

