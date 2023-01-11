Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.26.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 168.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

