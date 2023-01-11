Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

