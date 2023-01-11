800 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.03.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.