US Bancorp DE Sells 1,176 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.1% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 150,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 454.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.06.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.23. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

